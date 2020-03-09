Brigham Minerals (MNRL) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brigham Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 12 1 3.08 Brigham Minerals Competitors 2426 9213 12830 430 2.45

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $25.08, suggesting a potential upside of 67.67%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 107.33%. Given Brigham Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million $6.90 million 26.25 Brigham Minerals Competitors $10.01 billion $464.75 million 6.99

Brigham Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Brigham Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Brigham Minerals pays out 231.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals N/A 10.10% 2.23% Brigham Minerals Competitors -13.09% -2.29% 4.77%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

