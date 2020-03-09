Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.90. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.