BNP Paribas Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 570 ($7.50).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 575 ($7.56).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 495.49 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 564.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

