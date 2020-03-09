BMO Capital Markets Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$6.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

POU opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $389.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.18. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

