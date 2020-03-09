B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 423 ($5.56).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 375.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

