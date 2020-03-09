Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $10.52. 6,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

