BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXC opened at $8.52 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

