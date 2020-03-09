Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.78

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 1522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,158,000 after purchasing an additional 229,289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

