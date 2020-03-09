BidaskClub Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

