BidaskClub Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LXRX. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 537,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,531,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

