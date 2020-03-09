BidaskClub Lowers Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4042 dividend. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.44%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

