BidaskClub Lowers First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 108.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

