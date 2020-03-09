BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of ECHO opened at $16.96 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $462.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 341,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

