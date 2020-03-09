BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.
Shares of ECHO opened at $16.96 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $462.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 341,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
