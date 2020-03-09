BidaskClub Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7,444.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,542 shares of company stock worth $11,657,933. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

