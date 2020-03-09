Berenberg Bank Trims Elementis (LON:ELM) Target Price to GBX 160

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 161.29 ($2.12).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of $538.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Elementis’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

