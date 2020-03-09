Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.67 ($68.22).

ETR:CCAP opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.79. The firm has a market cap of $878.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Corestate Capital has a 52-week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

