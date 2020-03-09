Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

BELFA stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

