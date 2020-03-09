Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 646,893 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 526,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 116,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,106. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

