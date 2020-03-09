Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 408,896 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408,896 shares during the period. Olin comprises 2.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Olin worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,189,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,729,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 641,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 227,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,576. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

