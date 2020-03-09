Beaconlight Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up approximately 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,875 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,223 over the last three months.

PINS traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

