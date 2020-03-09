Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

AVYA traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 233,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,623. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

