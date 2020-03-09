Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Polaris Industries comprises about 1.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Polaris Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of PII traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. 49,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.