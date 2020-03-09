Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,904,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 270.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

