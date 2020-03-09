Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $7.22 Million in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. Masonite International makes up approximately 1.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

