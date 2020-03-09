Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

