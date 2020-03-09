Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded down $4.69 on Monday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,486. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.