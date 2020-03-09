Beaconlight Capital LLC Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 2.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of MKS Instruments worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. 13,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,913. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

