Beaconlight Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,003 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises about 2.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 141,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,095. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

