Beaconlight Capital LLC Decreases Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,895 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SEA worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of SE traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 341,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,223. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

