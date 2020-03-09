Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys 42,949 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for approximately 6.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.74. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 1.85. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

