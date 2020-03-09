Beaconlight Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. 15,516,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,627,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

