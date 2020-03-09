Beaconlight Capital LLC Boosts Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 425.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 368,396 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum accounts for about 0.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

WLL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 276,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,606. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

