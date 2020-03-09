Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 38,339 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000. Verisign makes up 1.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $207,854,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,417. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.21. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.