Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,936,000. Generac comprises about 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

GNRC stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

