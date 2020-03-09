Bayer’s (BAYN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.74. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

