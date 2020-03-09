Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) is Chou Associates Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Chou Associates Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 27.9% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Bausch Health Companies worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NYSE BHC traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 322,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,958. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

