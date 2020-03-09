Barclays Trims Aggreko (LON:AGK) Target Price to GBX 780

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

AGK stock opened at GBX 671.60 ($8.83) on Thursday. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 803.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

