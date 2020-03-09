Barclays Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

FRA:DPW opened at €24.79 ($28.82) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.86.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

