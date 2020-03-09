Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 678,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

