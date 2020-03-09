Barclays Lowers SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,090

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,205 ($42.16).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,657 ($34.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,233.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

