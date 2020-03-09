Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.17.

BMO stock opened at C$84.37 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$84.29 and a 1-year high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,450. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

