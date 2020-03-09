Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.61. 1,250,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.