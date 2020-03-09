Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,837 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

MO traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. 1,376,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

