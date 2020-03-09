Bank of Hawaii Sells 569 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,513,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.31. 2,411,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,648,588. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

