Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 50,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.42. 35,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

