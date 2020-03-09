Bank of Hawaii Sells 220 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,144,000 after purchasing an additional 405,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,654,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,536. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

