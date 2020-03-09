Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,026 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.02. 42,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

