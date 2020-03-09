Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $5.36 on Monday, reaching $148.29. 103,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

