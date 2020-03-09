Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $9.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

