Bank of Hawaii Purchases 679 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BP were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 659.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BP by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,109,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after buying an additional 577,539 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 12,771,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

